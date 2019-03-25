Montréal/ Beirut contemporary Arabic audio visual duo Jerusalem in my Heart and Daqa'iq Tudaiq wrap voice, electronics and the 16mm analog film work of Charles André Coderre into one live performance at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com.

8 p.m. Monday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $10

