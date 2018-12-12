Jessica Moss, a Canadian violinist, is often considered a fixture of the underground music scene in Montreal. She is best known as a member of Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra, a Canadian rock band that formed in 1999. See Moss play a solo show on Thursday with opening acts Idpyramid and Croatians at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rozztox.com and cost $13 on the day of the show.

