The Canadian violinist Jessica Moss is a fixture of the underground music scene in Montreal and is best known as a member of Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra, a Canadian rock band that formed in 1999. See Moss play a show this week with opening acts Idpyramid and Croatians at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rozztox.com and cost $13 on the day of the show.
8 p.m. Thursday, Rozz-Tox, $10-$13
