Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic rock opera about the life and death of Jesus Christ comes to the Quad-City Music Guild stage, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, in Prospect Park, on Friday. Parking is restricted at the park, so head to SouthPark Mall, by J.C. Penney, and take the shuttle to the theater. Tickets, $11-$16 are available by calling 309-762-6610 or at tix5.centerstageticketing.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Quad-City Music Guild, Moline. $11-16.
