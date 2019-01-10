The Quad-City Music Guild will open its 2019 season with "Jesus Christ Superstar," a musical that chronicles the final days of Jesus Christ. Debuting on Broadway in 1971, it features compositions by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It opens on March 22 and runs through March 31 at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For more info, visit qcmusicguild.com.

