Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers: Holiday Grande 2019

Steinway artist Jim McDonough and His Orchestra will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $28-$48, are available at www.ticketmaster.com. The production features McDonough, joined by his 14-piece professional orchestra and a cast of singers and dancers performing Christmas music. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa, a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with disabilities.