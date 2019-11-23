You are the owner of this article.
Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers: Holiday Grande 2019
Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers: Holiday Grande 2019

Steinway artist Jim McDonough and His Orchestra will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $28-$48, are available at www.ticketmaster.com. The production features McDonough, joined by his 14-piece professional orchestra and a cast of singers and dancers performing Christmas music. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa, a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with disabilities.

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $28 up.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

