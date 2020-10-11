Jim Miller, a talented woodworker, died one day shy of 65

Deb Miller first started talking to Jim Miller Jr. from the backseat of his taxi cab.

A driver, Jim would shuttle Deb to and from Cedar Rapids' St. Luke's Hospital, where she worked as a nurse.

"He was the nicest guy," she said. "He always carried my groceries to my door, and a lot of cab drivers didn't do that. He was very chivalrous."

During one of those rides, Jim asked her if she was interested in shooting golf balls — his way of asking her out on a date. She said yes, and as it turned out, golfing was just a ruse.

"We went out to dinner, but we didn’t end up at the driving range until much later (in life)," Deb said with a laugh.

The pair married in 1996 and lived together for 23 years until Jim died from COVID-19 on April 14 at St. Luke's, the place he had driven so many times to drop off the woman who stole his heart. The Cedar Rapids native was one day shy of his 65th birthday.

Deb described her husband as a man of many talents. He was a woodworker, artist, drywaller, carpenter and architectural draftsman — a degree he earned later in life at Kirkwood Community College. He also served eight years as a military policeman in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Germany.