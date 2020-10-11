Jim Orvis spread smiles with greeting cards

If there was ever a cause for celebration — from St. Patrick’s Day to birthdays to retirements — Jim Orvis had a greeting card for it.

The cards were small gestures that the Waterloo man was thinking of his friends, wishing them the best and hoping he could brighten up their day, said Jim’s brother, Jeff Orvis.

Jim's last flurry of cards were sent for Easter. The 65-year-old died from COVID-19 in his hometown on April 19 — a week after Easter Sunday.

“They could always depend on that little chuckle of a Halloween card, or an Easter card,” Jeff said, pausing for a moment of reflection. “I don’t know anyone else who sends out St. Patrick’s Day Cards.”

Jim was born in Long Beach, California, but spent much of his life in Iowa. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and the University of Northern Iowa, where he studied history.

Jim worked for years at Waterloo’s Tyson meatpacking plant, first on the production lines and then in laundry operations, where his brother thinks he was exposed to the virus. An early victim to the disease’s brutal spread across the industry, Jim was among the first 100 Iowans to die from COVID-19 — a superlative Jeff thinks was due to a lack of personal protective equipment.