The Col, Davenport, August 1968
One of the most influential guitarists of all time, a 25-year-old Hendrix played here before headlining the Woodstock festival in 1969. He died in 1970, at just 27. Les Bell, of Davenport, who illustrated a concert poster for the event, was there in '68:
“Hendrix's set, if you listen to the recordings through contemporary ears, is a bit sloppy and careless but then, of course, you're not getting any of the visuals or catching the spark ignited by the crowd interacting with the band. Fifty years puts a bit of fog between the gig and the present mind, but I can say it was an exciting evening — loud, sophisticated, communal, politically charged and something to be talked about in the preceding weeks and remembered forever.
“The Jimi Hendrix Experience toured for a very brief time, and each gig was different. The writers that dig into the Hendrix esoterica claim that the Col version of 'Red House' was the best on record. It's the simplest of blues progressions and with a trio, and there's nowhere to hide if you can't fill the time and space with well-articulated and exciting ideas.
“It's amazing how many people who admire Hendrix and still listen to his music have been heard to say, 'Hendrix played in the Quad Cities? You've got to be kidding me!' The main promo for the show was the poster, a bit of press and not much else — no internet. The crowd mainly gathered via word of mouth.”
“The poster I designed for the gig, he wondered, 'Why did you make me so ugly, man?!' I told him I wasn't looking strictly for likeness but wanted him to look more or less all-powerful or at least capable of minor miracles.”
