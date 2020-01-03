Jinaya Houston, Davenport North
Jinaya Houston, Davenport North

The 6-1 wing helped change the direction of North's program from 2013-17.

Houston spurred the Wildcats to 56 wins and three regional final trips in her final three years, including the program's first state tournament appearance in 2016.

A three-time all-stater, Houston was the conference's player of the year as a junior and closed her career with 1,570 points and more than 600 rebounds. She registered 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game in her senior season. 

She signed a national letter of intent with Iowa but left the program in September of her freshman season after saying she lost her love for the game.

