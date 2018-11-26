Grab your ugly Christmas sweater and join in on the Jingle Jaunt Pub Crawl, a holiday-themed bar crawl through downtown Moline featuring stops at four establishments, including Bad Boyz, Barrel House, Bierstube and Rebellion Brew Haus, on Thursday. Tickets cost $15 in advance at eventbrite.com and appetizers are included. Tickets cost $20 on the day of the event, which starts at 6 p.m. at Bad Boyz, 313 16th St., Moline. Proceeds will benefit the Miracle Field of the Quad-Cities, a group that is raising funds to build an all-inclusive baseball diamond that would allow children with disabilities to play ball in a safe and welcoming environment.

