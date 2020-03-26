Jobless claims increase in Iowa from COVID-19

DES MOINES — The number of initial claims filed between March 15-21 — the first time period that reflects the increased number of claims filed related to COVID-19, including the broader group of individuals eligible for claims due to the virus — was 40,952.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19 will be available next Thursday.

A total of $10,674,711.86 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid to Iowans for the week ending on March 20.

The top five industries with the most COVID-19 related claims in that time period are:

• Accommodation and Food Services (13,364)

• Health Care and Social Assistance (4,936)

• Education Services (2,698)

• Other Services (1,999)

• Retail Trade (1,710)

Iowa Workforce Development successfully processed all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in this time frame despite the significant surge in claims.