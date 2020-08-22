Joe Biden and the romance of decency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON -- In making a convention speech without the benefit of an actual convention, Joe Biden was denied certain advantages. Staring into the unblinking lens of a camera, he could not carry his remarks along on periodic waves of applause. With no one to laugh, he could not employ self-deprecating humor or deliver humorous zingers against his opponent. He could not gain the rhetorical momentum of repeated refrains. He could not finish in an enveloping cloud of adulation.

In the end, however, Biden needed none of these things. The former vice president delivered a sober, direct, large-hearted and aspirational speech in which nearly every word was an implied rebuke to President Donald Trump's paranoid style of politics. In 25 well-crafted minutes, Biden managed to capture the romance of decency.

The central question of the 2020 campaign has been: Will Democrats regard Trump's vulnerability as an opportunity to press for ideological advantage, or to build a centrist coalition in favor of political sanity. A hypothetical convention speech by either Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders would surely, at least to my mind, have taken the first approach. Biden took the second. "I believe there is only one way forward," he said. "As a united America."