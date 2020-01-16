JOE BIDEN
JOE BIDEN

Cathi Drechsler, of Princeton, takes Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s order at Ross' Restaurant Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.

  •     Immediately end the separation of parents from their children and reunite families
  •     End prolonged detention
  •     Reinstate DACA and protect Dreamers
  •     Implement effective border screening
  •     Ease restrictions on those seeking asylum
  •     End the "Muslim ban"
  •     Create a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented people already in the U.S.
  •     Reform the visa and temporary visa programs
  •     Double the number of immigration judges, court staff and interpreters
  •     Offer a $4 billion aid package to Central America to address the root causes of immigration
