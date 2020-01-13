Joe Biden
- Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
- Repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which protects gun manufacturers from being held civilly liable for their deaths caused by their products.
- Regulate the possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act.
- Restrict the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one and end the online sale of firearms and ammunition.
- Stop incarcerating people for drug offenses alone.
- Decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions.
- Get rid of for-profit prisons.
- Eliminate racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system.
- Create a $20 billion competitive grant program to spur states to shift from incarceration to prevention.
- Eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences