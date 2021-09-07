 Skip to main content
Joe Sova, defenseman
Joe Sova, defenseman

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Quad City Storm defenseman Joe Sova takes a shot during a game earlier this season. At 31, Sova is one of the older players in the league but was a reliable defenseman for the Storm this season.

Storm re-sign Sova

The Quad City Storm are bringing back veteran defenseman Joe Sova, signing the 33-year-old to their training camp roster.

Sova, a Berwyn, Ill. native, is looking to play his ninth professional season, spread out through three different leagues. He has played 440 career professional games.

Acquired by the Storm in a trade with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in 2019, Sova played 32 games with Quad City, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists. In 145 career SPHL games, Sova has scored 17 goals and added 63 assists for 80 points.

Sova has played 247 games in the ECHL, scoring 14 goals and adding 41 assists and has also played 48 career American Hockey League games, scoring three goals and adding 10 assists.

Slater bobbleheads offered

The Clinton LumberKings are now offering bobblehead likenesses of Duke Slater for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a fund that will establish a permanent marker honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection at Clinton High School, his prep alma mater.

Slater played football at Clinton before enjoying an All-American career at the University of Iowa and playing 10 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951.

The bobbleheads are now on sale at the LumberKings team store at NelsonCorp Field.

