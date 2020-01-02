Joe Wieskamp, Muscatine

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Finished his prep career with 2,376 points, sixth on Iowa's all-time list and tops among Class 4A players. He also grabbed 908 rebounds (fifth all-time in 4A) and scored in double figures in 88 of his 91 career games.

Wieskamp was named first team all-state on three occasions, the MAC player of the year twice, Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year twice and Iowa's Mr. Basketball in 2018. He led the Muskies to their first state tournament appearances in 16 years his senior season.

A top 40 recruit in his class by Rivals, Wieskamp scored a career-high 54 points on 22 shots in a 64-50 win over Bettendorf in his senior season.

Committed to Iowa after his freshman season, Wieskamp averaged more than 11 points per game as a freshman for the Hawkeyes. He is the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder this winter at 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.