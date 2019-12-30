Joe Wieskamp

Expectations were high for the former Muscatine High School star as he embarked on his college basketball career at the University of Iowa, and Wieskamp didn’t disappoint.

The 6-6 forward averaged 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and was second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (42.4) to make the league’s all-freshman team and help the Hawkeyes to a 23-12 record. Among the highlights was a 71-69 victory over Rutgers in which Wieskamp banked in a game-winning 3-point field from the left corner at the buzzer.