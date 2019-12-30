Joe Wieskamp

Expectations were high for the former Muscatine High School star as he embarked on his college basketball career at the University of Iowa, and Wieskamp didn’t disappoint.
The 6-6 forward averaged 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and was second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (42.4) to make the league’s all-freshman team and help the Hawkeyes to a 23-12 record. Among the highlights was a 71-69 victory over Rutgers in which Wieskamp banked in a game-winning 3-point field from the left corner at the buzzer.
Wieskamp has continued to star for the Hawkeyes in the early stages of this season, averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds through the first 12 games.