Joel Moore is the Chief Nursing Officer of Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. He has oversight of all the nurses for both Genesis East and Genesis West Campuses. He says, “Every day is a new adventure.” He’s been a nurse for twenty-four years and has been with Genesis for the past eight years. He was born at St. Luke’s Hospital, and grew up in Bettendorf. He loves that he was born in the hospital system that he works in, “I now get to be the chief nursing officer at one of our predecessor organizations,” he said.

When asked why he chose nursing, Moore stated, “Nursing is actually my second career. My first degree was a bachelor’s in psychology, and I worked in the mental health field right out of college. I discovered quickly that was just not for me. I had been encouraged in my undergraduate studies by the Chair of the Nursing Department to kind of explore nursing. When I was in the behavioral health field, and wanted out, I thought ‘I'm gonna give nursing a try.’ And I fell in love with it. The more I think about it, nursing is more of a calling to me than an occupation. It just aligns with my core values, and it’s a way that I get to serve people and serve my community. So I guess I don't know if I chose nursing or if nursing chose me.”

The idea that nursing aligns with Moore’s core values is demonstrated through his nomination. His nominator said, “I’d like to nominate Joel Moore as an outstanding nurse of 2023. I’ve yet to find a person more caring and concerned for those that he works with both professionally and personally. In addition, Joel has a growth mindset, continuing to expand his knowledge base through graduate level courses at Iowa so he can be a better nurse, a better leader, and a better caretaker for those that he works with. This while he is also a caretaker for his parents, especially his mother who passed away this past year. In addition to Joel’s dedication to care at Genesis, he’s active in his community through civic organizations (Quad-City Times Bix 7 and SCRA), and community service through church (grief support). He’s a friend to many, offering a helping hand or lending a listening ear. He and his dog Benjamin reside in Davenport.”

When asked if he thought his time and experience in behavior health lent itself to his nursing career, Moore said, “I have a really diverse background. I worked in nursing for 10 years. At the bedside, in-home care, and intensive care unit; in a variety of locations. Then I stepped away from nursing and went to work at Saint Paul Lutheran in Davenport in Parish Ministry. I was their Director of Education, and at the core of every nurse is an educator. So, that was a really great fit for me. My six years at Saint Paul were really helpful in building my leadership skills, as well as cultivating my love for people. I think my time in Parish Ministry has really shaped me more than behavioral health.” He went on to say, “We're all about people and nurses have to know how to talk to people and care for people and adapt to adversity. Every person comes into our care with a different story, so we have to be able to respond no matter what we bring to the table. I'm just doing what I do because I love it. The reason I'm here is to help other people be better, and this is whether that's through their health or through their mind, or their spirit. That's just what I'm here for.”

When asked what his favorite part of the job was, Moore stated, “I have a dynamic, committed, engaged leadership team that I work with every day. We joke, but I think it's worthy of touting about, is that we call our nursing leadership team The Genesis Dream Team. Every day, I'm just so grateful for the team of leaders that really are at the forefront of managing the people that take care of the people. Their job is the hardest job. Middle management is so hard. Because they are on 24/7, and they're responding to staff members calling in or developing the skills of the new workforce, so they have a really tough job, but they're just an amazing team. That is definitely at the top of the list.”

Moore also talked about the challenges in the nursing field post-COVID and how nurses are still picking up the pieces. He talked about how twenty years ago, a nursing crisis was averted, but now there is another nursing shortage. Not only a shortage of nurses, but also a shortage of nursing professors. He said, “We're in the post-COVID era and still trying to figure out our new identity as nurses, and the workforce is different. The Gen. Z workforce that has entered in this post-COVID era are really interesting people, and I'm trying to learn from them so that we can decide what direction we're headed.”

Moore was surprised to be honored as a 2023 Heart of Healthcare honoree. He said, “I'm honored to be nominated. I think that every nurse who is at the bedside is more worthy than me because they are the ones that are the heart and the hands for our patients that are vulnerable and coming to our institutions for care. So, I'm just really humbled, and I just want to make sure I get a shout-out to the people that are at the bedside. They are the heart of healthcare. I mean, I'm honored and humbled and it's really cool as a leader to be nominated for something like this.”