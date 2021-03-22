Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75

Joens scored 18 points, hitting three of the Cyclones' seven 3-pointers, to help build a 45-39 halftime lead. Joens was the difference as Iowa State led by seven when she went out with her second foul with a minute left in the first quarter and trailed by one when she returned three minutes into the second.

ISU's old tourney scoring record was held by Bridget Carleton who had 31 points. It came on a night when Joen's had her seventh 30-point game of the season.

“They’re both players that carry teams,” coach Bill Fennelly said of Joens and Carleton. “That’s what you see in this tournament, the great players that play great on the greatest stage. Bridget did it and Ashley did it tonight.

“We’ve had a stretch where we’ve had two of the most dynamic, hard to guard scorers that you can find. And the thing about it is that they are team-first players. It’s not about scoring points for them, it’s about winning games. When you walk in the locker room and everybody jumps all over Ashely, they’re jumping all over her because she scored 33 points, yes. But they’re really jumping all over her because they love her and they appreciate who she is.”

