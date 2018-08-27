An exhibit featruing more than 60 works of art, including well-known paintings, childhood drawings and sketches, by the late John Bloom, who was born in DeWitt, Iowa, opened Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. "John Bloom: Close To Home," will be on display through Jan. 13. The Figge is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 4-12 and is free for kids under the age of 4 and active military members. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Through Jan. 13, Figge Art Museum. $4-$7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments