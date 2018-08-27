An exhibit featruing more than 60 works of art, including well-known paintings, childhood drawings and sketches, by the late John Bloom, who was born in DeWitt, Iowa, opened Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. "John Bloom: Close To Home," will be on display through Jan. 13. The Figge is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 4-12 and is free for kids under the age of 4 and active military members.
Through Jan. 13, Figge Art Museum. $4-$7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.