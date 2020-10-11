John Brucher was a jokester who commanded respect

After being moved into hospice, Sandra died in March. Then John’s senior living facility closed when COVID-19 started to spread. Moore could not visit her father.

“I think the biggest blessing for both of them is that he never knew that she passed away, and she never knew that he got COVID,” Moore said.

John and Sandra met when introduced by friends. John called a mutual friend to ask for her phone number, and then he asked her on a date.

“They just kind of fit together,” Moore said. “He would just sort of state what he thought, and she would suggest another way. She was very good at persuading him, often when no one else could.”

Sandra was often the mediator between her daughter and husband, whose similar personalities created tension between them for some time.

But Moore remembers the patient role model who taught her to drive; the father who showed her the right way to mow the lawn; the man who kept a basket of tools to shine his shoes regularly; and the person who closed drapes in the middle of the day to turn on a lamp.