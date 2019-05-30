The center, at 501 E. North St., Geneseo, offers a free splash pad that is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Fridays, and from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays. The rest of the facility is open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 6 p.m. the rest of the week.

Admission is $7, free for kids 2 and younger. 

The center also features a six-lane lap pool, a drop slide, two diving boards, a climbing wall, an activity pool with zero-depth entry, and more.

For more information, visit geneseoparkdistrict.org/aquatic-center.

