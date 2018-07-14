7:25 a.m.: Conrad Shindler
7:29 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Tom Lovelady
7:38 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Arjun Atwal
7:47 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Nicholas Lindheim
7:56 a.m.: Mark Wilson, Kris Blanks
8:05 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Hudson Swafford
8:14 a.m.: Ryan Blaum, Brett Stegmaier
8:23 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Dylan Meyer
8:32 a.m.: Nick Watney, Stuart Appleby
8:41 a.m.: JT Poston, Troy Merritt
8:50 a.m.: Corey Conners, Tommy Gainey
8:59 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Lanto Griffin
9:08 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson
9:17 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Dominic Bozzelli
9:26 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Ricky Barnes
9:35 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, John Merrick
9:44 a.m.: Blayne Barber, Hunter Mahan
9:53 a.m.: CT Pan, Patton Kizzire
10:02 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, John Senden
10:11 a.m.: Austin Cook, Mackenzie Hughes
10:20 a.m.: Matt Atkins, Chris Kirk
10:29 a.m.: Whee Kim, Richy Werenski
10:38 a.m.: Jason Bohn, JJ Henry
10:47 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Derek Fathauer
10:56 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble
11:05 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Fabian Gomez
11:14 a.m.: John Huh, Parker McLachlin
11:23 a.m.: Scott Brown, Chad Campbell
11:32 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Steve Wheatcroft
11:41 a.m.: Seamus Power, Keith Mitchell
11:50 a.m.: David Hearn, Tyler Duncan
11:59 a.m.: Robert Garrigus, Johnson Wagner
12:08 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy
12:17 p.m.: Andres Romero, Sam Ryder
12:26 p.m.: Matt Jones, Harold Varner III
12:35 p.m.: Micheal Kim, Bronson Burgoon
