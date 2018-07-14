7:25 a.m.: Conrad Shindler

7:29 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Tom Lovelady

7:38 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Arjun Atwal

7:47 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Nicholas Lindheim

7:56 a.m.: Mark Wilson, Kris Blanks

8:05 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Hudson Swafford

8:14 a.m.: Ryan Blaum, Brett Stegmaier

8:23 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Dylan Meyer

8:32 a.m.: Nick Watney, Stuart Appleby

8:41 a.m.: JT Poston, Troy Merritt

8:50 a.m.: Corey Conners, Tommy Gainey

8:59 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Lanto Griffin

9:08 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson

9:17 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Dominic Bozzelli

9:26 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Ricky Barnes 

9:35 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, John Merrick

9:44 a.m.: Blayne Barber, Hunter Mahan

9:53 a.m.: CT Pan, Patton Kizzire

10:02 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, John Senden

10:11 a.m.: Austin Cook, Mackenzie Hughes

10:20 a.m.: Matt Atkins, Chris Kirk

10:29 a.m.: Whee Kim, Richy Werenski

10:38 a.m.: Jason Bohn, JJ Henry

10:47 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Derek Fathauer

10:56 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble

11:05 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Fabian Gomez

11:14 a.m.: John Huh, Parker McLachlin

11:23 a.m.: Scott Brown, Chad Campbell

11:32 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Steve Wheatcroft

11:41 a.m.: Seamus Power, Keith Mitchell

11:50 a.m.: David Hearn, Tyler Duncan

11:59 a.m.: Robert Garrigus, Johnson Wagner

12:08 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy

12:17 p.m.: Andres Romero, Sam Ryder

12:26 p.m.: Matt Jones, Harold Varner III 

12:35 p.m.: Micheal Kim, Bronson Burgoon

