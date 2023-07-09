SILVIS – Walking off TPC Deere Run on Thursday, Sepp Straka admitted he didn’t give any thought to winning the John Deere Classic.

He may not have even had it cross his mind much on Friday or Saturday either.

By the time he had wrapped up his 72nd hole on Sunday, he couldn’t do anything but think about his second PGA Tour title.

And wait.

And stew about his worst swing of the day that led to a double bogey on the final hole that trimmed his lead to one shot and opened the door for the chasers.

Still, Straka had just shot the lowest closing round in the Quad-Cities in 41 years — a blistering 62 — to put himself in position to become the 2023 JDC champ, take ownership of the bronze buck trophy and claim the winner’s prize of $1,332,000.

However, when he posted his 21-under 263 total, there were still six groups behind him on the par-71 layout, and at least a handful of players still had a chance to catch the Austrian-born standout.

But one by one, those challengers fell by the wayside.

Brendon Todd bogeyed No. 16 and missed a birdie putt at No. 17. He finished with a final round 3-under 68 and posted a 19-under 265 total. That was two strokes off the pace.

Alex Smalley, after a birdie at No. 14, finished his 4-under 67 round with four straight pars to finish two strokes back and tied with Todd.

Ludvig Aberg, the 23-year-old rookie sensation, could only sit and watch after carding his pro career low round of 63 and skyrocketing up the leaderboard. He finished at 18-under 266.

Adam Schenk closed with a 3-under 68 and an 18-under total to tie Aberg for fourth.

For Schenk, it was his third top-10 finish in five JDC starts.

Seven players tied for sixth at 16-under 268. In that group were Grayson Murray (65), Kevin Yu (66), Cameron Young (68), Mark Hubbard (68), 2021 JDC champ Lucas Glover (68), 2022 JDC champ J.T. Poston (68) and Denny McCarthy (70).

While the final groups were finishing, Straka was preparing for a potential playoff on the Deere Run practice facility.

“It's stressful,” Straka said of the near-two-hour wait to claim the bronze buck trophy. “It's very stressful because at that point it's out of your hands. When you are on the course, obviously you're really nervous, but you have control of the situation. When you are just sitting there, you kind of feel helpless.

“Once I got on the range and started warming up for a potential playoff, I started feeling a little better. Yeah, thankfully didn't need that playoff.”

After closing his opening-round 2-over 73 with a birdie on 17, Straka played his next 55 holes in 25-under to get to 23-under for the tournament.

“Yes, it's pretty awesome,” said Straka of the victory. ”Like you said, I didn't think I would be sitting here on Thursday after the round.”

A fateful turn came on his second shot on 18 — an 8-iron from roughly 180 yards.

“I was just trying to hit my target,” said Straka. “We had picked out a good number, and I think the number-wise I executed. I hit the ball really solid, but I just pulled it way left of my target.”

And it settled in the pond left of the green.

“… Yeah, it was an unfortunate time for a bad swing, but thankfully it didn't hurt me,” he said.

Straka’s 2-over 73 was the second-worst start by a winner ever in the 52 years of tournament play in the QCA.

His final three rounds played in 190 was tournament low for the final 54 holes by a single stroke.

And he needed every one of those to hold off a field that wilted behind him.

“So, on 8 or 9 I saw that Sepp had gotten to 22 or 23-under, which was obviously amazing," said Todd. "I was pretty amazed, but I did say in my interview yesterday, there's been a 59. Anybody could have gone out there and shot a great round today, and he did it.

"Then walking off 15 I just told my caddie, because I heard people chirping in the crowds, I don't know what Sepp finished at, but let's go play three good holes. He is like, well, he made double on the last so, you are one back. So that might have ramped up the pressure a little bit and got me maybe even more aggressive there on that putt on 16. That kind of backfired a little bit."

Those three good holes didn't materialize and the chance at a title disappeared.

Todd and Smalley were playing in the final twosome on the course and neither had a chance to win after their approaches on 18.

“I actually had no idea what was going on,” Smalley said of playing chaser. “I didn't look at (the leaderboards) at all, and that was my plan. I try not to look because I just wanted to do what I was focused on, and I felt like I did that pretty well today.

“If it wasn't enough, then it wasn't enough, and Sepp deserves to win with a 62. That's incredible playing.”

It was also an incredible rally that the 30-year-old Georgia resident couldn’t wait to celebrate with his wife Paige, back home in Birmingham, Ala.

“I’m excited to get back to her,” he said with a smile, knowing he had a week off before heading to the Open Championship. “… Yeah, to get back to my wife would be great.”