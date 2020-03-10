John Deere Coffeyville Works
John Deere Coffeyville Works

In September, 50 production employees were placed on indefinite layoff and 16 employees were placed on indefinite layoff in late November. This location is a power systems Deere facility based in Coffeyville, Kansas.

