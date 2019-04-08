Watch ducklings hatch at this super-popular family event at John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Dr., Moline. At three learning stations, you'll see the ducklings hatch, learn to waddle, and to play and swim. Children can ask questions and pet a duckling during informational sessions each hour.

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, John Deere Pavilion, Moline. Free

