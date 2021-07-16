March 13, 2018

Police Department: Davenport

Location: 2100 Grand Avenue, Davenport

John Hess, 42 at the time, was shot by Officer Brandon Askey in an apparent "suicide by cop" attempt. Davenport police received a call that morning reporting that Hess had a gun and was walking toward the house of a woman who had recently filed a protective order against him.

Askew found Hess walking along the road and pulled over and got out of his squad car. Hess pointed a gun at Askey, but said later he never took it off safety and did not intend to fire. After asking him to put the gun down several time, Askew shot toward Hess twice, hitting him once in the ankle.

Askey's use of force was deemed reasonable by Scott County attorney Mike Walton in March 2018. In July 2018 Hess was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.