John Németh brings the blues to River Music Experience Thursday, March 21, with opening act The Candymakers. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. The show is for ages 19-plus. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

8 p.m. Thursday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $15-$50

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments