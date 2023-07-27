November 18, 1927—July 24, 2023

BETTENDORF—John X. Stratton, 95, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Clarissa C. Cook hospice house. Funeral service of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St George Greek Orthodox Church, rock Island. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 30 from 4-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral home, with a Trisagion evening service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be following the service at Memorial Park, rock Island. Memorials in John's name may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. John was born on November 18, 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama to Xenophon and Helen Hagestratou. he attended Ensley high school in Birmingham and earned his Bachelor's degree from the university of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. he also attended Tommy Bright Floral school in Chicago, Illinois along with several commercial and industrial real estate school courses in Chicago, Arizona, and California. he was united in marriage to Martha Pappas on June 26,

1949 and they raised three children together. In 1958, John and his family moved to the Quad Cities and he purchased Koopman Florist and in 1967 he merged his business and became a partner in Kimberly Barn. In 1970, he began his real estate career with Ruhl and Ruhl and later had his own firm, Stratton real Estate. John was a lifelong member of the Fraternal lodge 221, Scottish rite, Kaaba shrine, and the Mohassen Grotto. he is also a past member of the davenport rotary Club, served on several davenport Chamber of Commerce committees, and the davenport Country Club, and he was a volunteer with the Quad Cities SCORE Chapter 432. John was an active member and past president of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, rock Island, past president of the Order of the ahepa Chapter Number 3, Birmingham and supreme Vice President of the sons of Pericles.

Those left to honor his memory are his children Helen Moorhead, Marge stratton, Jay (Penny) Stratton; grandchildren: Denise (Scott) Kepner, Tom (Emily) Moorhead, Alex Barnhart, Jessica (Daniel) Sheridan and Jonathon (Katie) Stratton; great-grandchildren: Corea, Jayden, Alysha, ava, Charlie, Elliot, Amara, Max, and Charlotte.

he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, an infant daughter, son-in-law John Moorhead, his sisters Olga and Toula, and his parents.

Online condolences may be made to John's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.