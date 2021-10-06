 Skip to main content
Johnny Bonta, forward
From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Storm sign Bonta following free agent camp

The Quad City Storm added forward Johnny Bonta to their training camp roster, following the conclusion of the team's free agent camp Wednesday.

Bonta, 25, joins the Storm following two seasons with the Bozeman Stingers of the Black Diamond Hockey League. Prior to that, the West Chester, Ohio native played one season with the University of Cincinnati during the 2017-18 season. While there, he scored 22 goals and added 36 assists in 58 games.

