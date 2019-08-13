AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s new cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi served as West Virginia’s defensive backs coach last year, but didn’t have time to watch the ISU secondary when the Cyclones topped his Mountaineers at Jack Trice Stadium. He was a touch preoccupied.
“I was more worried about Brock Purdy and Hakeem Butler and everything,” Caponi, who was hired by ISU in January, said on Monday.
The 30-14 upset over No. 6 WVU proved to be the Cyclones’ signature win, and it was also a signature moment for cornerback Anthony Johnson.
Then an 18 year-old true freshman, Johnson got his first substantial action and registered his first career tackle under the lights of big-time college football.
One of only four true freshmen not to redshirt, that WVU action propelled Johnson to a significant role on ISU’s defense a year ago, and he’s set to start this season.
Caponi has gone back and watched the film of the WVU-ISU game many times, and he now notices both Johnson and the other starting corner, Datrone Young, on the tape.
“They compete,” Caponi said. “They’re very coachable guys, and they’re gonna use their technique and put themselves in the best position to succeed.”
Cornerback can be a tough position.
They’re expected to play flawlessly, and one misstep could easily result in a big play. When a wide receiver catches a touchdown pass, there’s always at least some blame cast upon the responsible corner.
“I could say it until I’m blue in the face, but you have to have a special mindset (to play cornerback),” Caponi said. “Because, sure, everyone’s going to get upset when they give up a big play, but it’s just trying to coach them that, ‘Hey we have to move on. That’s why you play four quarters.’”
As a true freshman, Johnson notched 28 tackles and five pass breakups and also allowed the fewest yards per cover snap (0.57) of any Big 12 player, according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson said that since then, he’s most grown in the mental aspect of the game. He pointed to the need to have a short-term memory and confidence when lining up at cornerback.
“Just knowing what you’re doing and being confident. I would say confidence and having composure,” he said.
It could be the short-term memory, but Johnson said he can’t recall a time when he didn’t have the ability to quickly forget the previous play. This year, he’s maintained that mindset and is even more comfortable than a year ago, when he started four games.
Young has noticed growth in Johnson’s game.
“He’s always watching film, that type of stuff,” Young said. “He’s always trying to pick my brain — I don’t know why — but Ant’s just a workhorse and he wants to get better.”
Depth at cornerback remains a question. Any number of players are likely to see time as Johnson and Young’s backups, but the load will likely be carried by the two starters; although both sophomores, they are the most experienced cornerbacks on the team.
“Both have really good football IQs. Both are very coachable kids, which helps. That helps a lot. Both of them have really great work ethics,” Caponi said.
Young played in eight games — starting three — a year ago before an injury against Kansas ended his season, and when he and Johnson were backing up starters Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne, Young would urge Johnson to take advantage of the in-game action they received.
“I used to say when we were on the sidelines in games, behind Peavy and Payne, I used to tell him, ‘If we get in, just get your feet wet,’ because getting your feet wet is getting you ready for this upcoming season,” Young said.
There’s no Peavy and Payne to keep the sophomore duo on the sidelines this season, and Johnson said last year’s playing time readied him for his increased role this season.
“It prepared me for this year coming up,” he said. “I’m not timid or nervous about anything. I’m ready to go out there and play.”
