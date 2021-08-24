 Skip to main content
Jordon Stone, defenseman
Jordon Stone, defenseman

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Storm sign rookie defenseman

The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Jordon Stone to a training camp contract Tuesday.

Stone, 25, joins the Storm after finishing his college career last season at Bethel University. In two seasons with the Royals, the Parker, Colo. native scored one goal and added five assists in 24 games.

Stone started his college career at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I., where he scored two goals and added five assists in 46 games in two seasons.

