Jose Dolores Guevara Ramirez split time between Mexico, Marshalltown

Don Lole cultivated such strong, deep roots in the small, rural town of Villachuato, Mexico, that he became a living landmark.

Nearly every afternoon, Don Lole would perch on the big rocks outside the house he built with his own two hands on the land of his ancestors. He’d wave at neighbors, jawing with those who could spare a minute. He’d pick up limes that fell from the tree in his garden, squeezing and zesting them into a fresh ice cream that his grandchildren visiting from Iowa would relish, licking up every wayward drip.

Or he’d nap, leaning against the metal fence with the sounds of his wife, Maria, yelling at her chickens in the background.

No matter what, he’d be there — a lodestar sure enough that if someone needed to get anywhere in town, the directions probably involved turning at, reversing by or rambling on from the sight of Don Lole, the man on the rocks.