Jose Martinez loved taking his family on road trips

Jose Gabriel Martinez handed his oldest son a map.

They were headed to Texas or Mexico to see family like they usually did around July 4th or at Thanksgiving. But Jose seemed to have forgotten the route.

At a stop sign, he asked his teenage son for directions: left or right?

Omar studied the lines of the state highway, trying to place the family's light blue minivan somewhere in the Midwest. He made a decision, and his father followed his unsteady command.

"He wanted to test me," said Omar Martinez, now 30. "He knew."

Jose and Omar's best hours were spent together in a car. On the family's biannual road trips, Jose put the boy in the front seat while his wife and Omar's three other siblings sat in the back rows.

When Omar got older, they swapped, and Jose napped or navigated from the passenger's seat.

"I got to see a lot of things, you know?" Omar said. "I got to see the world from the front seat. Every kid's dream, growing up."

On April 21, Jose died of COVID-19 in Iowa City. He was 58.