Josh Koepplinger, forward

Storm sign Koepplinger
The Quad City Storm signed forward Josh Koepplinger to their training camp roster.
Koepplinger, 26, joints the Storm after playing in both the FPHL and the SPHL last season.
The Saginaw, Mich., native played 20 games with the Carolina Thunderbirds in the FPHL last year, scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists. In four games with the Knoxville Ice Bears, Koepplinger didn't tally a point.
In the 2019-20 season, Koepplinger scored seven goals and added nine assists in 40 games with the Macon Mayhem. He broke into the professional ranks with 11 games with the Mayhem in 2019, scoring five goals and adding four assists.
Koepplinger played college hockey at Division-III Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc., scoring 47 goals and adding 44 assists in 102 career games.
