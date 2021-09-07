 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Josh Koepplinger, forward
0 Comments

Josh Koepplinger, forward

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
  • 0

Storm sign Koepplinger

The Quad City Storm signed forward Josh Koepplinger to their training camp roster.

Koepplinger, 26, joints the Storm after playing in both the FPHL and the SPHL last season.

The Saginaw, Mich., native played 20 games with the Carolina Thunderbirds in the FPHL last year, scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists. In four games with the Knoxville Ice Bears, Koepplinger didn't tally a point.

In the 2019-20 season, Koepplinger scored seven goals and added nine assists in 40 games with the Macon Mayhem. He broke into the professional ranks with 11 games with the Mayhem in 2019, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

Koepplinger played college hockey at Division-III Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc., scoring 47 goals and adding 44 assists in 102 career games.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News