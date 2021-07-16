December 19, 2016

Police Department: Bettendorf

Location: 920 Middle Road, Bettendorf (Home Depot)

Joshua Price, 19 at the time, was shot by Officer Kent Keeshan in a Home Depot, after Price pointed an air soft gun, which was modified to look like a handgun, at Keeshan.

Price had used the toy gun to take the store manager hostage, but let the manager go when police arrived. He told the store manager that he wanted to commit suicide, and suicide notes were found in his pockets in which he apologized to police for "causing them to shoot him."

Price was wounded in the chin, right hand and upper right arm area, but survived the shooting. He was sentenced in May of 2020 to twelve years in prison, one year for false imprisonment, one year for assault on persons in certain occupations, and 10 years for second-degree burglary.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled that Keeshan's use of deadly force was justified in April, 2016.

