Josi lifts Predators past Blackhawks 3-2 for 5th straight

CHICAGO — Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period and the surging Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night for their fifth straight victory.

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored on fluky plays in the first period for Nashville, which won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a tie with Chicago for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals 1:50 apart in the third period to tie the score for Chicago. Malcolm Subban finished with 38 saves.

On the tiebreaking goal, Josi skated in and beat Subban from the slot after taking a feed from Eeli Tolvanen to cap a pretty passing series after Chicago failed to clear its zone.

Chicago, which dropped its second game in two nights to the Predators, has lost six of eight. The Blackhawks were limited once again for most of the game by defense-minded Nashville, which won 3-1 on Saturday.

With Nashville ahead 2-0, DeBrincat got Chicago on the board at 7:35 of the third when he whipped in a one-timer from the right circle after Rinne had lost his stick. Patrick Kane's pinpoint cross-ice pass set it up.