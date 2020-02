"The Journey for Civil Rights" exhibit will be on view through Friday from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-10 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. until midnight Friday at Paradigm, 320 E. 2nd St. Davenport. It is free and open to all ages. The augmented-reality exhibit allows users to download a free app to a smartphone or tablet to bring portraits of famous civil-rights pioneers to life. For more information, call 563-293-1386.