Joyciline Jepkosgei

The 25-year-old runner from Kenya had never been to the Quad-Cities, had never entered the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and had never run a marathon, let alone won one. But she checked all of those items off her list in the matter of a few months.
Jepkosgei won the women’s championship of the 45th annual Bix 7 in the seventh fastest time ever (36 minutes, 4 seconds) to hold off fellow Kenyan Vicoty Chepngeno by four seconds and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia by seven seconds.
About three months later, Jepkosgei also ran her first marathon and won that, too, defeating four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon, missing the course record by only seven seconds.