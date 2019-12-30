You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Joyciline Jepkosgei
0 comments

Joyciline Jepkosgei

072819-BIX7-JS-027

The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.

The 25-year-old runner from Kenya had never been to the Quad-Cities, had never entered the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and had never run a marathon, let alone won one. But she checked all of those items off her list in the matter of a few months.

Jepkosgei won the women’s championship of the 45th annual Bix 7 in the seventh fastest time ever (36 minutes, 4 seconds) to hold off fellow Kenyan Vicoty Chepngeno by four seconds and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia by seven seconds.

About three months later, Jepkosgei also ran her first marathon and won that, too, defeating four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon, missing the course record by only seven seconds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News