Age: 25

Home: Kenya

Career: World record-holder in the 10k and half-marathon (both set in 2017) … winner of Prague Half-marathon, Valencia Half-marathon, Prague Grand Prix 10k and Nairobi Kenya Defense Forces 10,000 meters in 2017 … second in IAAF World Half-marathon championships in 2018.

This year: First in NYC Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments