JP Harris will be in concert at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The show is for ages 21 and older. Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1983, Harris doesn’t consider himself so much a musician as he does a carpenter who writes country songs. His albums include "I’ll Keep Calling” and “Sometimes Dogs Bark at Nothing.” Tickets, at $15, are available at www.eventbrite.com.

