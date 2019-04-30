Just the seventh wrestler in Iowa Quad-Cities history to claim three state wrestling titles, Broderson ended his high school career with 112 straight wins. The Iowa State recruit, ranked seventh in the country at 195 pounds by FloWrestling, was never taken down or reversed all season en route to a 53-0 mark. He was a Class 3A first team all-state pitcher after going 8-0 with a 1.03 ERA in 54-plus innings. Broderson also played linebacker this past football season.
