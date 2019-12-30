Julien Broderson

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Before last year, only six Iowa Quad-Cities wrestlers had won three state championships in their high school careers. Broderson became the seventh.

The Davenport Assumption 195-pounder completed the job with a 16-0 technical fall over Central Lyon’s Kolton Bus in the Class 2A state championship match. Broderson didn’t just win during his senior season. He dominated. He went the entire season without being taken down or reversed, compiling a 53-0 record and finishing his high school career with 112 consecutive victories. His final career record was 175-14.

He was named the Quad-City Times male athlete of the year for his efforts. He spent the summer putting the finishing touches on an outstanding high school baseball career and is now redshirting as a freshman at Iowa State.

