Just for fun
Just for fun

Trolling for a craft project? Try your hand at embroidery with kits from Crafted QC, Davenport. While the shop is closed, plenty of craft projects are available on its website.

The Quad-Cities project, for instance, runs $8-14, depending on whether you have thread and materials on hand and need only the printed fabric ($8), or you’re starting from scratch and need the fabric, hoop, needle and thread ($14).

If you’re an embroidery newbie, tutorials abound on YouTube. (They also can be super soothing to watch!)

Find the Quad-Cities kit and fabric here: tinyurl.com/upngmph. Find other embroidery kits from Crafted QC here: tinyurl.com/sxwld2u.

