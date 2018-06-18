Workers begin demolition in the Kahl Building, West 3rd and Ripley streets in downtown Davenport, as part of the building's renovation into 70 apartments. The historic structure was sold last week for $2 million by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to Jim Bergman of JNB Capitol Building of Bettendorf. Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, has said that "nothing is more important at this point in downtown's history" than renovation of the Kahl and its Capitol Theatre. "This will unlock the entire west end," Carter has said.
