While doing rehab at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago, Davenport native Kale Hyder learned of a treatment that could assist in restoring function to his arms.
"Through our occupational therapist and his doctor at Shriners, they indicated that there was a girl a little bit younger than Kale who had been diagnosed and gone out and had success with nerve transfers," said Marcy Hyder, Kale's mom.
Transverse myelitis is a disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It strikes all age groups regardless of family history, gender or race. "Acute flaccid myelitis is a subtype of transverse myelitis, and both have similar symptoms and manifestations; both often lead to severe muscle weakness or paralysis of the arms and/or legs," said Dr. Scott Wolfe, Kale Hyder's. "Importantly, surgeons can utilize nerve transfer procedures to restore function in patients who've experienced partial paralysis of a limb, whether caused by transverse myelitis or AFM. For these procedures, it is important that some functioning nerves and muscles remain in the limb to provide the critical donor nerves for transfer."
At the time, nerve transfer surgeries were not as well known. After a consultation, Kale went and received two surgeries from New York-based surgeon Dr. Scott Wolfe.
"He offered us hope," Marcy says of Dr. Wolfe. "Kale had gotten to the point where his body had recovered and it healed as much as it was going to heal. He regained the function that he was going to regain, so the only next step for us was to move forward with nerve transfer surgeries."
After two nine-hour surgeries, Kale regained usage of his arms and hands.
Now, Marcy says there have been outbreaks of acute flaccid myelitis in Chicago, and she says it's very important to raise awareness because they'll never forget the day Kale was told by his neurologist he had reached the limit of his body's natural healing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says AFM has been on the rise since 2014, and Dr. Wolfe and colleagues have published two case studies in the journal "Pediatric Neurology" on pediatric patients who regained function in their arms after nerve transfer surgeries.
"At that point, we just sat there and walked out of there and were once again devastated and deflated," Marcy said. "That is what we want people to know, that there is hope, there are new procedures out there, the advancements in medicine are absolutely amazing and they continue to change every day.
"But we want to share the fact that there is hope, so that if there is another case similar to Kale's, that patient, that family knows that there's possibilities."
