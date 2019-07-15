Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire, will play 7-9 p.m. Friday at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Tickets are $10 in advance at the front desk or 800-477-7747, or $15 on the day of the show.

