Kamryn Meyer

Meyer

Captain of the Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa softball team, Meyer was a two-way threat for the Wildcats. The Nebraska-Omaha recruit batted .498 with 12 doubles and 44 RBI while compiling a 22-2 record, 0.82 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 144-plus innings. Meyer was third team all-state by the coaches in volleyball after recording more than three kills per set. She averaged 15.3 points and 10 rebounds per game to earn all-conference honors in basketball.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments