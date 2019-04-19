Kane County 1, Quad-Cities 0
|Kane County
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Holmes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yerzy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shannon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Costes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lacroix lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Almond dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|King 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Pineda rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Kane County
|000
|000
|100
|--
|1
|5
|0
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|0
|0
SB -- Holmes (4), Diaz (2). CS -- Thomas (1). LOB -- KC 6; QC 2. 2B -- King (2), Shannon (1), Diaz (3). DP -- Perdomo-Leyton-Shannon.
|Kane County
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Valdez
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Toelken (W, 2-0)
|4.2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Workman (S, 2)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Deason
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Conine (L, 1-2)
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Collado
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP -- Holmes (by Deason). U -- Jeff Hamann, Clay Williams. T -- 2:17. A -- 588.
Clinton 4, Wisconsin 3
Wisconsin;001;010;001;--;3;13;2
Clinton;310;000;00X;--;4;7;2
Adam Hill, Justin Bullock (5), Michael Mediavilla (6) and David Fry; Peyton Culbertson, Tyler Mitzel (5), Nathan Alexander (7), Alex Vesia (9) and Will Banfield. WP -- Mitzel (1-0). LP -- Hill (1-1). S -- Vesia (1). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Brice Turang 3, Fry, Yeison Coca, Jesus Lujano, Connor McVey; Clinton, Jerar Encarnacion. 2B -- Wisconsin, Turang 2, Fry, Lujano. HR -- Wisconsin, Coca; Clinton, Banfield. RBIs -- Wisconsin, Coca 2, Fry; Clinton, Banfield 3, Demetrius Sims.
