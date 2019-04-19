Kane County 1, Quad-Cities 0

Kane CountyabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Holmes rf3000Pena ss3000
Perdomo ss4000Valdez 2b3000
Yerzy c4000Schreiber 1b3000
Shannon 1b4110Salazar c3000
Thomas cf3010Costes dh3000
Diaz lf3110Lacroix lf2000
Almond dh4010Dawson 3b3000
King 3b3001Pineda rf3000
Leyton 2b3000Adolph cf3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals31151Totals26000
Kane County 000000100--150
Quad-Cities 000000000--000

SB -- Holmes (4), Diaz (2). CS -- Thomas (1).  LOB -- KC 6; QC 2. 2B -- King (2), Shannon (1), Diaz (3). DP -- Perdomo-Leyton-Shannon.

Kane County iphrerbbso
Valdez4.000004
Toelken (W, 2-0)4.200033
Workman (S, 2)0.100001
Quad-Cities      
Deason4.020016
Conine (L, 1-2)4.011113
Collado1.020001
       
       

HBP -- Holmes (by Deason). U -- Jeff Hamann, Clay Williams. -- 2:17. -- 588.

Clinton 4, Wisconsin 3

Wisconsin;001;010;001;--;3;13;2

Clinton;310;000;00X;--;4;7;2

Adam Hill, Justin Bullock (5), Michael Mediavilla (6) and David Fry; Peyton Culbertson, Tyler Mitzel (5), Nathan Alexander (7), Alex Vesia (9) and Will Banfield. WP -- Mitzel (1-0). LP -- Hill (1-1). S -- Vesia (1). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Brice Turang 3, Fry, Yeison Coca, Jesus Lujano, Connor McVey; Clinton, Jerar Encarnacion. 2B -- Wisconsin, Turang 2, Fry, Lujano. HR -- Wisconsin, Coca; Clinton, Banfield. RBIs -- Wisconsin, Coca 2, Fry; Clinton, Banfield 3, Demetrius Sims.

